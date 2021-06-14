Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Synthesis Energy Systems stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31.

Get Synthesis Energy Systems alerts:

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.