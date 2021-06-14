Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Synthesis Energy Systems stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31.
Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile
