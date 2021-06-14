Swiss National Bank Has $3.20 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

HRTX opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

