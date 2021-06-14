Swiss National Bank Buys 14,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

