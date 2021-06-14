Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

OPI opened at $30.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.41. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

