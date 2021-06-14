Swiss National Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Nelnet worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $77.67 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

