SVB Leerink Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $181.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $130.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $3,283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

