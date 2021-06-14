Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Short Interest Down 33.9% in May

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SRNA opened at $0.07 on Monday. Surna has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

About Surna

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

