SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in SunPower by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

SPWR opened at $25.90 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

