Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sun Pacific stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,163,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,686,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Sun Pacific has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.35.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

