Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Pacific stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,163,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,686,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Sun Pacific has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.35.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
