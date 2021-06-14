Strike (STRK) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Strike has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $44.54 or 0.00109746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $129.36 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00159235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00183228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.01040934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,573.01 or 0.99973145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,904,427 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

