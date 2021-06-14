Stox (STX) Reaches Market Cap of $784,821.12

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Stox has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Stox has a total market cap of $784,821.12 and approximately $10.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00094830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00809419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Stox Coin Profile

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,932,321 coins and its circulating supply is 50,537,929 coins. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

