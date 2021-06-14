Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $279.08 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.29 or 0.00804839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.08064007 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,788,978 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

