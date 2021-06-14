State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 606 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

NYSE:DIN opened at $92.83 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

