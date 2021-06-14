State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 397,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $169.42 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

