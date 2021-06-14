State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ichor were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,463 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,511,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

