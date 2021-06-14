State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,561,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MD shares. Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

