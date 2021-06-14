State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 16,090 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

