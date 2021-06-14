State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.