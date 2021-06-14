State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GoPro were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

