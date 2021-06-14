State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 21,141 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $4,276,049. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

