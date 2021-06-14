State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,840 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Realogy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLGY stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

