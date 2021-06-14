State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ALEX stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,983.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

