State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

