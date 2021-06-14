Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBLUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.96.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

