S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

