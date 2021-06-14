SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSPG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

