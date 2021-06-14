Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $59.98.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders have sold 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891 in the last ninety days.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

