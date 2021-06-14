Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.80

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 29756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

Several research firms recently commented on SDE. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.65.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

