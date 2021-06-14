SOTA Finance (SOTA) Price Hits $0.0356

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $279.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00804995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.22 or 0.07926546 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

