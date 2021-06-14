Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $914.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.94) and last traded at GBX 878 ($11.47), with a volume of 8347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875 ($11.43).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 837.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £991.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

