Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

SPG stock opened at $134.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.