Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,852 shares of company stock worth $15,254,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

