SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.43 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

