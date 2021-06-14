SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading 9.5% Higher

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.26. 6,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 278,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

