Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.93 ($1.37), with a volume of 146175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.36).

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

