Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35. Sims has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

