Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the May 13th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 359.8 days.

SFFYF stock remained flat at $$61.36 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50. Signify has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $61.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ING Group raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify has an average rating of “Hold”.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

