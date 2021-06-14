Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$15.83 Average PT from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

SIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -91.47. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.39.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,833,602. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,754.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

