Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Grows By 150.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YASKY stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

