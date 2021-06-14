Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Decreases By 46.9%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

