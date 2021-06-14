Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreases By 40.9%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

