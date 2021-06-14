Short Interest in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declines By 42.9%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CGBD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,621. The company has a market capitalization of $754.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61. TCG BDC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

