Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Decreases By 67.3%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the May 13th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

