Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Decreases By 58.4%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,286. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

