Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 60.9%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

