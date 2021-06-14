Short Interest in Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Increases By 232.3%

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the May 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NSAV traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,175,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

