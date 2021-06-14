Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Decreases By 43.0%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 350,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marin Software by 619.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,445 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.