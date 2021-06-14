Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Increases By 314.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 314.8% from the May 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of LVHD opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.
