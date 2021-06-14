Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Increases By 314.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 314.8% from the May 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of LVHD opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

