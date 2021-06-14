Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Declines By 42.5%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 13th total of 101,100 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 51,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $391,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $551,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,768. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

