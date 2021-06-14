Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Rises By 400.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
GARPY stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
