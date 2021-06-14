Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Rises By 400.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

GARPY stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

